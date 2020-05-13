EKINOPS cites 10G win with European Tier 1 operator

EKINOPS confirmed its first major 10Gbps access win in Europe with a seven-figure contract.
The project, delivered by a European Tier 1 service provider, relies on EKINOPS 10G routers to build an entire communication infrastructure for a major national security agency. The EKINOPS solutions, installed in various data centers across the country, will manage keys and security policies according to high availability mechanisms while offering protection against attacks.
“This project demonstrates that our solutions can successfully answer the demanding challenges of major national government agencies,” said Philippe Moulin, Chief Operating Officer of Access Products and Services at Ekinops. “The key here is our capacity to deliver a high-throughput, completely integrated multi-function access solution. We are proud to have gained the level of trust required by the service provider and the end-user for this very high-profile project.”
In combination with EKINOPS 10G routers and VPN gateways, EKINOPS will supply its customer with a selection of existing solutions designed for small and medium size enterprise branches, all running on the same middleware: OneOS6. Ekinops’ portfolio of software products, running on OneOS6, combines routing, firewall, high-end VPN functionalities, SD-WAN, SBC, WAN Optimization, together with other VNFs, that can be enabled when needed. This comprehensive offering enables customers to replace managing multiple vendors’ operating systems with a single harmonized management solution, realizing cost-savings and simplifying management of resources.
“The 10Gb/s access market is a segment with few actors and a high price tag. We have identified this segment as an opportunity for EKINOPS to gain market share with Tier 1 service providers as it requires transport and access know-how. Our offering is differentiated with a high performance-over-price ratio which explains why our new 10G routers and Ethernet Access Devices (EAD) are already a success with significant volumes shipped,” added Didier Brédy, CEO, Ekinops.
Ekinops confirms major OTN switch customer
Specifically, the EKINOPS Transport Switch (ETS) is being used to upgrade an existing optical transport network from 10G to 100G using a two-phase approach by first optimizing and simplifying the operations of existing 10G services before migrating the network to 100G. EKINOPS said its customer’s existing fiber optic network is used to transport sub-1Gbps to 10Gbps services between Europe and Asia primarily connecting global financial centers. Extending from the Chinese border to Russia and Europe and using diverse routes across its service territory, the network provides highly reliable and resilient connectivity between the two continents. High demand across this network has made the providers current operational model, largely dependent on manual reconfiguration of circuits and fiber connections, obsolete and has resulted in large amounts of stranded capacity. During the first phase of the project, the service provider will create a mesh architecture that will interconnect all of its 10G interfaces to support traffic without any physical change in the core network. Phase two will entail deploying the 100G interfaces already available on the same line cards giving the service provider the control to upgrade on an as-needed basis and avoid having to make a full capital commitment upfront.