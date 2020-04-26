DISH picks Fujitsu for 5G radio units and Altiostar for virtualized RAN

DISH confirmed a large purchase of 5G radio units (RUs) from Fujitsu and a multi-year agreement with Altiostar to deliver a cloud-native Open vRAN software solution.



DISH, which is committed to use O-RAN architecture in its 5G network, will be utilizing Fujitsu's Low Band Tri-Band RU and Mid Band Dual-Band RU, both industry firsts for O-RAN radios, across the company's spectrum portfolio. In addition to radio units, Fujitsu will provide support through its integrated supply chain to deliver best-in-class radio and antenna integration. Additionally, Fujitsu will manage DU/RU hardware validation between vendors, including Altiostar and Mavenir, which are delivering cloud-native 5G radio software to DISH.



In addition, Altiostar's software solution, DISH will be able to dynamically scale its network depending on the type of applications and services being deployed. The openness, modularity, agility and scalability provided by Altiostar will enable DISH to quickly deploy new 5G services for consumers and businesses.



"By using open architecture to build the first standalone 5G network in the U.S., we are able to work with the best vendors from across the supply chain to effectively serve multiple segments, including consumers, enterprises and emerging 5G vertical markets," said Marc Rouanne, DISH Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer.



"As the leading radio access network manufacturer in Japan, Fujitsu is honored to bring our wireless expertise to DISH and the North American market," said Shingo Mizuno, EVP, Vice Head of System Platform Business at Fujitsu Limited. "Our proven radio technology, backed by O-RAN principles of openness and intelligence, equal a best-in-class solution for DISH, enabling them to deliver a superior experience to their customers."



"Altiostar is excited to partner with DISH and execute on their vision to build the first cloud-native, O-RAN 5G network in the U.S.," said Ashraf Dahod, CEO of Altiostar Networks. "As a U.S. company, we are proud to contribute our leading open vRAN technology innovation to DISH, and work with the fast growing O-RAN ecosystem to accelerate 5G leadership in the U.S."













"We are honored to be partnering with DISH Network and being recognized for our innovation and leadership in developing and delivering innovative solutions," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "Working with DISH, we will be supporting the deployment of the world's largest cloud-native OpenRAN 5G network." Mavenir confirmed that it has been awarded a multi-year agreement by DISH Network to supply its cloud-native OpenRAN software. Financial terms were not disclosed."The open and intelligent architecture of our greenfield network will give us the ability to source a diverse technology ecosystem, including U.S.-based solution providers," said Marc Rouanne, DISH's Chief Network Officer. "Mavenir will help us lay the foundation for an innovative software-defined network with the flexibility, intelligence and scalability to deliver applications that will redefine the U.S. wireless industry."