Digital Realty builds carrier-neutral data center in Seoul

Digital Realty began construction on its first data center in South Korea.



Digital Seoul 1 (ICN10) will be built on a 22,000 square foot land parcel within the Sangam Digital Media City in northwest Seoul.



ICN10 is designed to accommodate 12 megawatts of information technology (IT) load. The building will encompass over 162,000 square feet, spanning twelve levels. It will provide seamless connectivity, with a vibrant community of domestic and internal bandwidth and data service providers, internet transit, and multiple internet access services. The facility is scheduled to be ready for customers in the fourth quarter of 2021.



"Our investment in South Korea is an important milestone on our global platform roadmap, adding coverage, capacity and connectivity capabilities to enable our customers' digital transformation strategies while demonstrating our commitment to supporting customers' future growth on PlatformDIGITAL," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "The current pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation and adoption of cloud services across the world. Customers in the Asia Pacific region are set to gain from our new ICN10 facility, as they ramp up their own digitalization efforts."