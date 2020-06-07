Dell’Oro: Mobile Core Network market grew 10% in Q1

The Mobile Core Network market grew 10 percent year-over-year to nearly $8 Billion for the trailing four quarters ending in 1Q20, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. Growth is expected to accelerate over the next four quarters due to 5G Core deployments.



“There are other factors influencing the uptake. The COVID-19 pandemic is now seen mostly as a positive for the wireless infrastructure sector with more demand for voice and data. Plus the T-Mobile/Sprint merger has completed, and the new T-Mobile is moving ahead with an aggressive 5G build,” Bolan continued.



Additional highlights from the Mobile Core Network 1Q20 report:





Revenue market share for Huawei and Ericsson combined for over half of the market, while Nokia, ZTE, and Cisco totaled over 25 percent, for the trailing four quarters ending in 1Q20.

We forecast the Network Function Virtualization penetration will approach 70 percent in 1Q21 due to the revenue growth in 5G Core deployments.