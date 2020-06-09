Dell’Oro: Broadband access equipment sales drop 15% in Q1

Total global revenue for Broadband Access equipment dropped to $2.5 billion, down 15 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) from 1Q 2019, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. The first quarter activity, which is seasonally slow to begin with, was hurt by supply chain disruptions throughout Asia-Pacific as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following are additional highlights from the 1Q 2020 Broadband Access Quarterly Report:
- Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 22 percent Y/Y to $211 M, driven by a slowdown in CCAP license purchases in North America.
- Total DOCSIS 3.1 CPE shipments remained strong and increased to 5.8 M, representing 67 percent of total Cable CPE shipments.
- Total PON ONT unit shipments decreased 15 percent Y/Y, as new installations were limited by the pandemic.