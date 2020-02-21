CyrusOne appoints Bruce W. Duncan as CEO

CyrusOne appointed Bruce W. Duncan as its new President & CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective July 6, 2020, replacing Tesh Durvasula, who has served as CyrusOne’s interim CEO since February 20, 2020.



Duncan has more than 40 years of diverse real estate management, development, and global investment experience across numerous property types. He has served as CEO and Director of multiple public companies: Cadillac Fairview Corporation, Equity Residential, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., and First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. He currently serves as Chair of the Board of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. and serves on the Boards of Marriott International Inc. and Boston Properties, Inc.



Mr. Duncan said, “I am excited to join CyrusOne, one of the top performing REITs since its inception, to help lead the company’s global expansion and deepen our partnerships with an incredible roster of customers. CyrusOne is an industry leader because of an extraordinary team of professionals who are passionate about developing innovative solutions to support the significant demand for data center infrastructure. I look forward to joining the Company and being a part of its continued success.”





