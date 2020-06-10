Cypress ships its one billionth USB-C device

Cypress has achieved a landmark milestone-- shipping its one billionth USB-C device.



Cypress offers a portfolio of USB solutions, including device controllers, embedded hosts, hubs, application-specific bridges, and transceivers. Cypress’ EZ-PD portfolio was the first in the industry to support the latest USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.0 specification, which enables more robust end-to-end power delivery and charging solutions for laptop and mobile devices. Cypress also offers AEC-Q100 certified versions of its controllers for automotive-grade performance.







“We’re seeing a rapid adoption of USB-C in mobile and computing devices and a growing movement towards establishing a universal charger using the USB-C connector,” said Ajay Srikrishna, senior vice president of Cypress’ Wired Connectivity Business Unit. “One example is the European Parliament’s recent vote to establish a common charging standard for all mobile phones and portable devices sold in Europe. We anticipate the standardization of USB-C chargers to expand beyond mobile devices in the future. This common charger movement and the emerging USB-C adoption in automobiles will provide tremendous growth potential for us in the next few years.”