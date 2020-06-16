Credo raises $100 million for serial connectivity devices

Credo, which develops Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology for 100G, 400G, and 800G, closed $100 million in a Series D funding round. Funds & accounts managed by BlackRock led the funding round.



Credo is based in San Jose, California. The company's high performance, low power serial connectivity solutions are designed for next generation platforms requiring 25G, 50G, and 100G signal lane-rate connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks.







Credo’s solutions have been adopted and implemented by leading data centers, networking OEMs and ODMs, and optical transceiver manufacturers. The company has pioneered the development and deployment of HiWire™ Active Electrical Cables (AEC). Plug & play AECs deliver the simple functionality and speed of optical cables without the expense and high energy draw of optics. Built-in retiming and fully equalized signals make AEC a high-performance alternative to the risk and hassles of DAC for in-rack and mid-tier interconnects.Credo is a founding member of the HiWire Consortium."Raising $100M in this round of funding with support from new and existing investors puts us in a very strong position," said Bill Brennan, CEO of Credo. "This enables us to accelerate deployment of our current 400Gbps products, as well as to extend our high-speed connectivity leadership with next generation 800Gbps solutions."