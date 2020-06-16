CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange connects to Oracle Cloud

CoreSite Realty will offer on-demand connectivity to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.



CoreSite’s cloud-enabled data center campuses now offer low-latency connectivity to each of the Oracle Cloud regions in the United States located in Ashburn, VA and Phoenix, AZ. Oracle customers can harness the power of scalable, low-latency, hybrid architectures at CoreSite to unlock innovation and drive business growth.



“Having Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect within our facilities and as part of the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange simplifies the connectivity model with an automated provisioning process, offers flexible bandwidth options, and additional points of access into Oracle Cloud services. This is another example of how CoreSite continues to enrich the value of our interconnection platform to aid enterprises and service providers in designing and implementing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, inclusive of bare metal environments,” said Maile Kaiser, CoreSite’s SVP of Sales.