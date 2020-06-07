CoreSite completes SV8 data center campus in Santa Clara, CA

CoreSite Realty completed construction on the final phase of its new ground-up data center development on its Santa Clara campus in California.



SV8 is part of CoreSite’s Santa Clara and broader Silicon Valley connected campus. It is a 162,000 square foot, 18 megawatt capacity, purpose-built, ground-up development. Phase 3 is comprised of 54,000 square feet and six megawatts of now available capacity. The Company previously leased and placed into service Phases 1 and 2, and has preleased 11% of Phase 3.



“We designed SV8 to offer a high density, easy interconnection access, and sustainably focused operations in a highly interconnected campus to appeal to those customers who require being near the network edge to serve their high performance and low latency applications,” said Brian Warren, CoreSite’s Senior Vice President of Development and Product Engineering.