CommScope rolls out AI-enabled, cloud network management

CommScope introduced an AI-enabled network management as-a-service platform that enables enterprise IT and managed service providers (MSPs) to manage a converged wired and wireless network.



RUCKUS Cloud offers single-pane management with network visibility and service assurance. Key features:





Unified wired and wireless management - Intent-based workflows expedite provisioning, management, and control from large venues to hundreds or thousands of sites.

ML and AI - Analytics tools enable IT to react quickly to issues and stop network anomalies from rising to the service-affecting level.

RESTful APIs - OpenAPI-compliant APIs allow IT to automate any network function, create custom dashboards and reports, and easily integrate RUCKUS Cloud into existing enterprise systems.

MSP dashboard - Allows MSPs to offer branded services and manage multiple end customers.

Network health monitoring - IT teams can define and measure performance against service level agreements (SLAs) that best reflect the requirements of their users.

Remote client troubleshooting - Remote access to connection history and clearly identified points of failure facilitate a rapid response to user-reported network issues, regardless of client location.

Planning and reporting - 12 months of included historical device- and element-level data helps IT make well-informed network planning decisions.

“Networks are changing rapidly, with accelerating growth in users, network elements, devices and device diversity that’s driving a new level of network complexity, making it difficult for IT organizations to keep up,” said Matthias Machowinski, Omdia senior research director, enterprise networks. “Modern cloud-managed networking and ML/AI-based assurance tools provide automation and in-depth network insights, promising to give control back to the IT organization and deliver greater efficiency.”