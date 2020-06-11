CommScope has shipped over 1M DOCSIS 3.1 gateways to Vodafone Germany

CommScope has now supplied over 1 million of its DOCSIS 3.1 Touchstone TG3442 Gateways to Vodafone Germany. The gateways are capable of download speeds of up to 1 Gbps.



Vodafone Germany is using CommScope’s DOCSIS 3.1 system, supported by its E6000 converged cable access platform (CCAP). This means Vodafone Germany can deliver the high speeds its customers require, with intelligent software-driven orchestration to manage capacity and connectivity, as well as providing best-in-class analytics on network performance.



“Today, more than ever, people expect their connectivity to be there no matter if they are working from home, the kids are playing games or if they are finishing their eLearning assignments,” said Phil Sorsky, senior vice president of Service Providers for EMEA, CommScope. “Vodafone Germany is laying the framework for a new connected world as we see how crucial the Internet is in keeping our society functioning in the face of rapid and unpredictable change.”



