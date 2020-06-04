Comcast's Xfinity Mobile adds 5G at no extra cost

Comcast's Xfinity Mobile is launching new data plans with 5G services at no extra cost whether customers choose unlimited data or pay by the gig.



“From day one, Xfinity Mobile has been proud to be the only provider to empower customers to design a mobile plan that fit their needs, as well as have the flexibility to seamlessly switch between unlimited or per gig to save money. We’re excited to now extend that benefit with 5G data plans,” said Rui Costa, Senior Vice President, Innovation & Customer Value Propositions, Comcast Cable.



Xfinity Mobile’s 5G service is available in 34 major cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Spokane, St. Paul, and Washington, D.C.



New and current customers can choose from two straightforward 5G data options – “By the Gig” shared data starting at 1 GB for $15, 3 GB for $30 and 10 GB for $60, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line. Cellular data speeds for Xfinity Mobile customers reduced after 20 GB of cellular data consumed. Wi-Fi usage does not count towards the 20 GB data threshold.