Comcast extends free public WiF for the rest of 2020

Comcast will extend free access to its 1.5 million public Xfinity WiFi hotspots to everyone through the end of 2020.



“We saw a huge jump in usage after we opened up our public hotspots, and we’re excited to keep them open through the end of the year as the nation begins taking steps to reopen,” said Dana Strong, President of Xfinity Consumer Services. “We’re pleased to see so many families and individuals take advantage of our 60 days of free home Internet through Internet Essentials, and the free access to public Xfinity WiFi hotspots to get online during this time when connectivity is so important.”



https://corporate.comcast.com/covid-19