Colt’s SD-WAN now offers multi-cloud connectivity

Colt Technology Services is now offering multi-cloud access via its SD-WAN platform across Europe, enabling enterprises to use a single connection to multiple Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), including cloud-to-cloud connections, with enhanced security, agility and latency compared with connecting via the public internet.



Colt said its SD-WAN leverages application recognition and traffic steering to increase the availability and performance of access to multi-cloud services. This new offering is underpinned by the Colt IQ Network, which is comprised of 29,000 on net buildings and over 900 data centres, serving more than 25,000 customers globally. Colt’s fully-owned and operated dense fibre network allows enterprises to benefit from an end-to-end, seamless connection to the cloud.



Colt’s public and private peering with CSPs globally, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft’s Azure Cloud means that whichever combination of cloud platforms an enterprise choses, application traffic will be optimised to take the most direct path.



Colt’s Vice President Product Portfolio, Peter Coppens said, “As more and more enterprises are shifting their business-critical workloads to the cloud, and using multiple cloud environments to do so, working with a connectivity partner that can provide high-performance, rapidly scalable and highly secure cloud connectivity to one or many cloud environments has never been more important.



“Colt is a leader in delivering quality of experience, exceptional performance, and business resiliency to customers throughout Europe, Asia, and North America,” said Michael Wood, CMO, Versa Networks. “We are excited to partner with Colt and their innovative multi-cloud connectivity offer which leverages Versa Secure SD WAN to enable a best in class experience for businesses around the globe.”