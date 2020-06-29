Cloud Native Computing Foundation gains momentum

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) announced that 30 new members and end user supporters have joined the foundation, bringing total membership to 570 organizations. More than 170 new member companies joined the CNCF in 2019, an increase of more than 50 percent.



CNCF also announced the appointment of Priyanka Sharma as its new General Manager. The first quarter of 2020 was CNCF's largest quarter to date. On the heels of this massive growth, CNCF is focused on new ways of bringing together its members, projects, and end user community to foster collaboration and innovation.







"This is such an exciting time to be involved with CNCF and the broader cloud native community," said Sharma. "As our lives have drastically changed, there is a huge opportunity for cloud native and open source technologies to step up – from enabling remote work to providing reliable and scalable infrastructure for technologies used on the front lines. I look forward to seeing what our community can accomplish as we continue to work together."New Silver Members: A10 Networks, Accurics, AllCloud, ASUS Cloud Corporation, BeOpenIT, Biqmind, Bridgecrew, CloudCover, Common Computer, EngineerBetter, Futurewei (an affiliate of Huawei), Hivecell, IMIDDLEWARE, Inslab, Logz.io, MetroStar Systems, Nobl9, Open Source Consulting Inc., Ori Industries, PROJIXI Europe, Rancher Federal, SoKube, Ridge Cloud, Ventus Cloud AG, Wangsu Science and Technology Co., and Wipro Limited.New End User Members & Supporters: Anova, Thought Machine, Toyota Motor Corporation