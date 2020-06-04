Ciena posts Q2 sales of $894 million, up 3.4%

Ciena reported revenue of $894.1 million for its fiscal second quarter ended May 2, 2020, up 3.4% YoY. Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter 2020 was $91.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $52.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the fiscal second quarter 2019.



"In this uncertain environment, we delivered industry leading financial performance during our second quarter, including strong revenue and outstanding profitability," said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. "Our strategy, centered around innovation, diversification and global scale, has resulted in a resilient business capable of navigating challenging times and delivering strong shareholder value over the long-term."



One 10%-plus customer represented a total of 12% of revenue

Cash and investments totaled $988.5 million

Cash flow from operations totaled $91.2 million

Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 79





