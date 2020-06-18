Champion ONE merges with Approved Networks - optical components

Champion ONE, a leading designer, marketer, and supplier of optical networking components worldwide, today announced its merger with Approved Networks and its affiliate, U.S. Critical, two recognized leaders in the programming, testing, and distribution of network solutions.



The merged company becomes one of the world’s largest independent optics companies, providing both open network and highly-customized optical solutions to the global market’s leading telecommunication service providers, as well as to data centers and U.S. government agencies, among others.



The new company will be headed by Pete Kirchof, Champion ONE’s Executive Chairman. Kurt Dunteman, Approved Networks’ Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will serve as Chief Revenue Officer of the unified company. The company will retain its Champion ONE, Approved and U.S. Critical brands.Kirchof noted that, “Similar to Champion ONE, Approved Networks has achieved significant growth since its inception, in large part due to its commitment to listening to customers and delivering consistent operational excellence. The decision to merge the companies was based not only on the compelling business synergies, but by the exceptional cultural fit, shared operational ethos, and relentless dedication to customer service.”“A large part of Approved Networks’ success has been the company’s ability to identify and take advantage of targeted, strategic growth opportunities, and it became clear that a partnership with Champion ONE would create greater value for our clients and stakeholders,” said Dunteman. “This is exciting news that means enhanced programming, testing and engineering capabilities; redundant lab operations on both the East and West Coast; and increasing growth opportunities for our employees, while providing expanded product breadth and domain expertise to our customers.”