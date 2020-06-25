Champion ONE 10G SFP+ - a pluggable FTTx solution

Champion ONE began shipping 10G SFP+ transceivers for 10G EPON and XGS-PON applications, developed by Tibit Communications, that can function as an alternative to dedicated OLT equipment.



The OLT solution embedded in a transceiver can plug directly into a commercially available Ethernet switch with SFP+ ports.



Champion ONE said its design makes an ideal fit for virtualized PON (vPON) solutions and software-defined networking (SDN) implementations. The OLT and open-architecture management solution can interoperate with 3rd party ONUs. This interoperability includes pairing with Ethernet-pluggable ONU solutions for a plug-and-play PON deployment without manual provisioning and SLA configuration.



“We are excited to have Champion ONE as an integration partner. They are a proven innovator in both carrier and enterprise solutions which are they key target marker for our MicroPlug™ OLT,” said Jay Teborek, VP Sales and Marketing at Tibit Communications. “Champion ONE continually demonstrates a high level of support for their customers and we’re proud to be a Champion ONE partner. With their product line breadth, they have the unique capability of delivering and servicing the needs of a complete 10G PON solution to their clients.”



“Champion ONE is excited to partner with Tibit Communications to bring the market leading Pluggable 10G OLT / ONU MicroPlug™ to the North American market,” said Tim Yanda, Director of Engineering at Champion ONE. “The ability to support 10G PON technologies from a traditional Ethernet switch is an excellent opportunity to expand in the last mile fiber connectivity market segment.”



https://www.championone.com/press/champion-one-launches-pluggable-10g-microplug-olt-transceivers-powered-by-tibit-communications

https://tibitcom.com/technology/