Central Bank of Austria deploys ADVA FSP 3000

The Central Bank of Austria is deploying ADVA's FSP 3000 for its data center interconnect (DCI) network over dark fiber.



The Central Bank of Austria’s new network can transport up to 200 Gbps on a single wavelength. It supports a wide range of services on one platform, including 1, 10, 25, 40 and 100 Gbps Ethernet as well as 8, 16 and 32 Gbps Fibre Channel.







Austria’s most sensitive financial data is now being safeguarded by encryption at the lowest network layer, guaranteeing resilient protection with none of the latency and performance problems that come with other security methods.ADVA notes that its FSP 3000 ConnectGuard Optical was the first encryption solution on the market to support Fibre Channel speeds up to 32 Gbps. It’s still the only one capable of such speeds to achieve BSI-approved status, enabling its use for EU and NATO restricted data.“Our FSP 3000 platform gives the Central Bank of Austria exceptionally fast, agile and robust disaster recovery and business continuity capabilities. And with our ALM technology, it delivers precise, real-time insight into the bank’s fiber plant so that any impairments or breaks can be rapidly repaired with minimal disruption. In fact, our ALM has already repaid the bank’s investment by identifying an issue at the service provider end and preventing outages from occurring,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA.“For a major national bank leasing dark fiber, secure connectivity is of paramount importance. With the low-latency, physical-layer encryption of our FSP 3000 ConnectGuard, customers throughout Austria can now be sure of a frictionless experience and complete peace of mind when accessing their financial data.”