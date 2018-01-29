Broadcom joins Nokia's ReefShark silicon program

Nokia and Broadcom are collaborating on the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors, which will be integrated into Nokia’s “5G Powered by ReefShark” portfolio. The collaboration further expands the range of Nokia ReefShark chipsets available for 5G solutions and will improve both the system performance and energy footprint of 5G networks.



The collaboration will leverage Nokia’s wireless technology and Broadcom’s expertise in ASIC technologies.



Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This important collaboration highlights our continued commitment to developing our “5G Powered by ReefShark” chipset portfolio and ensures that our 5G solutions deliver a best-in-class performance to our customers. We are delighted to bring Broadcom’s silicon technology leadership and best-in-class ASIC capability to the table, allowing us to deliver a high performance and serve our customers’ needs as the demand for 5G services increases.”



Frank Ostojic, SVP and General Manager of ASIC Products Division at Broadcom, said: “We are excited to partner with Nokia to develop and deploy highly integrated custom silicon solutions for 5G infrastructure. Nokia and Broadcom’s collaboration accelerates silicon innovation and enables operators and end users to realize the unprecedented benefits of 5G.”



Specifically, the companies have worked closely on the new Intel Atom P5900 processor that combines compute, connectivity and acceleration technologies. The jointly developed custom silicon solutions are included in Nokia’s AirScale radio access products being shipped worldwide as part of its 5G “Powered by ReefShark” portfolio.







Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This partnership highlights our continued commitment to ensuring our 5G portfolio is underpinned by best-in-class technology. 5G networks need to support billions of devices and machines, and this massive increase in volume and scale means that existing infrastructure and components must evolve rapidly, adopting technologies and techniques to enable to deploy 5G networks quickly.”



Nokia said these new chipsets are designed to be deployed in several building blocks of its AirScale radio access solution.



Matt Murphy, CEO and President of Marvell: “Marvell is excited and honored to partner with Nokia to enable next-generation solutions for 5G networks. Our platform of semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure in combination with Nokia’s technology and market leadership will enable wireless networks of the future to deliver on the promise of 5G and open a world of new business opportunities.”



The ReefShark chipsets comprise:



ReefShark Digital Front End for LTE and 5G radio systems supporting massive MIMO

ReefShark RFIC front-end module and transceiver: massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solution

ReefShark Baseband Processor: All-in-one compute heavy design, capable of supporting the massive scale requirements of 5G. This is the brain power of baseband processing.

