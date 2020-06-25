Broadband Forum offers User Services Platform certification

Broadband Forum is now offering User Services Platform (USP) Agent Certification for the Connected Home market.



This helps service providers and consumer electronics companies by testing any broadband or consumer connected device against the Conformance Test Plan for User Services Platform Agents (TP-469) standard.



Certification is expected to accelerate interoperability by streamlining companies' ability to perform repeatable, automated testing on their own while preserving the integrity of the results and overall value of certified products by testing against rigorous standards.



Companies can self-test their products using an accredited test tool, which provides secure results for validation by a Broadband Forum approved laboratory or can submit products directly to the approved laboratory for testing. Products that have been validated will be recognized with a logo and certification ID and posted on Broadband Forum's product registry website along with a list of the product’s supported features.



"Consumer demand for connected home services is growing, as is the number of products and services coming to the market but in order for mass deployment to be realized, a unified, standardized, and interoperable platform to develop value-add solutions for the connected home is needed," said Robin Mersh, CEO of Broadband Forum. "USP Agent certification will give developers and product managers confidence in their products, ensure interoperability, and prove to their customers that their products will work seamlessly with USP-enabled applications in this new and powerful ecosystem."



The first approved tool is the CDRouter automated test solution from QA Cafe.



The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) is the first approved test agency. Additional labs are expected to join the program in the coming weeks.



https://www.broadband-forum.org/testing-and-certification-programs/bbf-369-usp-certification