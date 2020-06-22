Australia's nbn reports shifting data traffic patterns

Australia's nbn reports that data demand on its main wholesale access service continues to peak above pre-COVID-19 levels as more Australians continue to rely on the network for their work, entertainment and education needs.



The figures show peak download throughput (the measure of data flowing through the nbn network) during the busy evening period increased by 20 percent to 13.2 Tbps on the main nbn wholesale service, compared to the last week of February (which nbn measures as its normal pre-COVID-19 baseline).



Peak download throughput during the week beginning Monday, 8 June also increased compared to the pre-COVID-19 baseline during daytime business hours, up 15 percent to 8.9Tbps, and during early evening hours, up 23 percent to 12.1Tbps, on the main nbn™ wholesale service.



The uptick in downstream data demand for the week beginning 8 June coincided with the release of a software update for a popular online multi-player game. Meanwhile, new customers continue to connect to nbn. Nearly 500,000 new customers have signed up to the nbn™ network since the beginning of March, utilising the nbn™ network for their work, education or entertainment needs.



Peak upload throughput on the main nbn™ wholesale service in the evening busy hours for the week beginning 8 June increased by 20 percent to 0.93Tbps, compared to the pre-COVID-19 baseline.



https://www.nbnco.com.au/corporate-information/media-centre/media-statements/australian-broadband-data-demand-new-customers-continue-to-connect