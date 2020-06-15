AT&T continues 5G rollout

AT&T continues to expand its 5G network with the activation of service in 137 additional markets across the United States.



The AT&T 5G network now covers more than 160 million people.



“While many of us have been working from home for the past three months, AT&T’s network team continued to build and test our network so that we could emerge from this season with stronger, broader 5G coverage for our customers across the country,” said Chris Sambar, EVP of Technology Operations. “Whether it’s getting you back to work, back to school, or back to play, we’ve got you covered with the fastest1 wireless speeds in the nation.”