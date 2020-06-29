AT&T's 5G footprint now covers 179m people

AT&T activated its 5G network in 28 additional markets across the U.S.



AT&T's 5G footprint now covers 179 million people.



In parts of some markets, AT&T has enabled dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology which allows carriers to share the same channel between both 4G and 5G users simultaneously, based on demand, creating a seamless experience for customers.



“DSS is an important stepping stone on our path to nationwide 5G,” said Igal Elbaz, SVP of wireless and access technology. “We were the first U.S. carrier to deploy this technology in our network, and it’s now playing an important role as we work toward a nationwide 5G footprint this summer.”