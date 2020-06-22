ARM-powered Fugaku supercomputer is No.1 on the TOP500 list

The Fugaku supercomputer, a system jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu Limited, and based on Arm technology, now holds the number one spot of the TOP500 list of supercomputers.



The Fugaku supercomputer, which is located at the RIKEN Center for Computational Science, is the flagship system designed to support a number of applications that will address both social and scientific issues as Japan works to achieve the nation's “Society 5.0” vision.



Fugaku achieved a LINPACK score of 415.53 petaflops, a much higher score than the 148.6 petaflops of its nearest competitor, Summit in the United States, using 152,064 of its eventual 158,976 nodes.