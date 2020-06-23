Anuta and Juniper partner on network automation

Anuta Networks, a start-up based in Milpitas, California that specializes in network automation, announced a partnership with Juniper Networks.



The Anuta ATOM platform will be integrated into Juniper’s existing network automation portfolio, including Junos Telemetry, Juniper HealthBot and Juniper NorthStar products. The resulting solutions will empower networking teams to rapidly design and provision network services, gain visibility into applications and services flowing through the network and ensure SLA compliance, as well as service assurance for multi-vendor infrastructure. The ATOM platform will be made available through Juniper.



Stateful service provisioning, enhancing Juniper’s focus on service assurance

Device lifecycle management, including configuration compliance

Stateless workflow-driven management and orchestration, powered by Anuta low-code technology

The addition of Anuta ATOM to the Juniper Networks automation portfolio will provide the following added capabilities and benefits:“Traditionally, deploying network automation could be challenging due to siloed applications, heavy customization and monolithic products. However, Anuta’s integrative approach with a standards-based, microservices architecture has changed everything”, said Chandu Guntakala, Co-Founder & CEO of Anuta Networks. “Anuta ATOM accelerates stateful service orchestration, collects streaming telemetry and delivers closed-loop remediation. It has eliminated manual processes and accelerated digital transformation initiatives for global enterprises and service providers. We are thrilled to partner with Juniper Networks to extend the access of our platform to a wider customer set.”“Global operators are deploying automation to maximize the efficiency of their network infrastructure and improve customer experience, yet complexity remains a critical challenge. Automation solutions need to simplify network operations, not introduce greater complexity,” said Brendan Gibbs, VP Product Line Management, Automated WAN Solutions at Juniper Networks. “We are excited about our partnership with Anuta because ATOM delivers a powerful closed-loop automation solution - a perfect complement to Juniper’s NorthStar and HealthBot automation solutions. Together, we provide network operators with increased service assurance, operational efficiency and peace of mind.”