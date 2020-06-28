Anritsu intros 110 GHz components for optical test equipment

Anritsu introduced components, including bias tees, a DC block, and semi-rigid cables, that operate to 110 GHz and provide broadband frequency scalability in high-frequency device characterization and optical networking applications.



The new components can be used as part of a test system consisting of 110 GHz vector network analyzers (VNAs), oscilloscopes and Bit Error Rate Testers (BERTs), as well as for optical transceivers, laser diodes, photodiodes, and optical modulators. Development of switches and routers using NRZ and PAM4 modulation schemes with 56 Gbps and 112 Gbps data rates, and 800G technology are applications, as well.



Anritsu said the addition of the new W1 components provides it with the broadest millimeter wave (mmWave) coaxial component portfolio in the market.





