All-Virtual 2020 OSA Advanced Photonics Congress Plenary 13 – 16 July

Advances in quantum information processing technologies and nonlinear integrated circuits, implementation of quantum photonics, and new opportunities with nanophotonics will be presented by leaders in the field at the all-virtual 2020 OSA Advanced Photonics Congress 13 – 16 July 2020.



The congress, originally planned as an in-person event, has been transitioned to an all-virtual, web conference format to ensure registrants have access to the high-quality, peer-reviewed technical program. Technical sessions will be presented live from the Eastern Daylight Time Zone (EDT). The Advanced Photonics Congress plenaries are scheduled for Monday, 13 July and Wednesday, 15 July.



Plenary speaker Ian Walmsley, Provost of Imperial College London, UK and 2018 OSA President, will explain how new quantum light sources, operational circuits, photodetectors and quantum memories are driving progress towards building a resilient, scalable photonic quantum network. The talk titled “Advanced Photonics for Quantum Technologies” will explore the promise of hybrid light-matter networks in delivering these technologies.



“From Inverse Design to Implementation of Practical (quantum) Photonics” is the focus of the plenary talk by Jelena Vuckovic, professor, Stanford University, USA. She will describe how combining state of the art optimization and machine learning techniques with high speed electromagnetic solvers offers a new approach to “inverse” design and implementation of classical and quantum photonic circuits with superior properties.



In his plenary address titled “New Physics from Photonic Systems,” Marin Soljacic, professor of physics at MIT, will discuss how the laws of physics can be tailored almost at will to mold the flow of light with nanophotonics and implement novel material-systems.



Ben Eggleton, director of the University of Sydney Nano Institute (Sydney Nano), will highlight "New Frontiers in Nonlinear Integrated Circuits" in his plenary talk. He will describe major achievements with emphasis on hybrid circuits that combine high nonlinearity with CMOS functionality for high-performance and advanced functionality.



The OSA Advanced Photonics Congress, comprised of eight topical meetings, addresses the many aspects of photonic device research and development and their use in networks. Integrated photonic circuits and stand-alone components such as switches and modulators in silicon, lll-V, graphene and polymer material systems will be featured in technical sessions along with nanophotonic and quantum devices and concepts.



Conference registration is free and currently open. You must register in advance to receive the web link for the conference. All registrants will receive access to the Technical Digest, the live technical sessions and recorded/archived content.



https://www.osa.org/en-us/meetings/osa_meetings/advanced_photonics_congress/registration/



