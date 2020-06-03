ADTRAN expands its SD-Access portfolio

ADTRAN has expanded its SDX series of open and disaggregated network elements to support more operator use cases and lower the total cost of ownership for next-generation fiber access networks.



ADTRAN's SD-Access address next-generation open architectures, like SDN-Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) within the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) and CloudCO within the Broadband Forum (BBF).



ADTRAN SDX 6320 Combo PON OLT – the industry’s first virtual OLT to integrate Combo PON functionality. Supports deployment from central office/exchange or remote cabinet locations.

ADTRAN SDX 6312 Sealed Combo PON OLT – provides the same feature set as the 6320 in a passively-cooled, pole/strand-mount form factor.

ADTRAN SDX 620 series of 10G micro ONTs – provides multi-gigabit service capability in a more cost-effective and elegant design to better address mass-market residential and enterprise service deployment needs.

ADTRAN SDX 8305 multi-terabit aggregation switch – 2 Tbps Ethernet aggregation switch with horizontal scalability to address the highest demands for Nx100GE connectivity in traditional central office/exchange locations.

Deutsche Telekom selects ADTRAN's OLT for Access 4.0 network ADTRAN, Deutsche Telekom, DT, SEBA

Deutsche Telekom has selected ADTRAN’s SDX OLT solutions for deployment as part of its new Access 4.0 network, as well as to be deployed in its existing architectures along with ADTRAN’s SDN-enabled management system, Mosaic Cloud Platform. As part of this partnership, Deutsche Telekom and ADTRAN have aligned joint developments for the Access 4.0 project, based on principles defined by the Open Networking Foundation’s SDN-Enabled Broadband Access...

The new ADTRAN SDX solutions include:The entire ADTRAN SDX series of programmable network elements natively support modern interfaces and data models, such as NETCONF/YANG, allowing them to be managed by any open access domain SDN controller and orchestrator or the ADTRAN Mosaic Cloud Platform.“ADTRAN is helping broadband providers of all sizes create their fiber access networks the way they should be. We lead the industry with the development of disaggregated, software-defined access solutions, placing us in a strong position to enable our customers to be highly competitive,” said Robert Conger, ADTRAN’s CTO, Americas and Head of Portfolio Strategy. “We’re having a transformative year right now, as we see our investments in software-defined access solutions come to fruition. We’ll continue this momentum, helping carriers around the world plan, engineer and deploy gigabit networks to connect communities of all sizes.”