ADTRAN brings Combo PON tech to its TA5000 fiber access platform

ADTRAN has added support for Combo PON within its Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform, enabling network operators to deliver GPON and XGS-PON technologies over a single common optical distribution network. Both fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technologies can be simultaneously deployed from a single advanced FTTH module, eliminating the need for performance-draining external coexistence modules.







With the SM200 100G Switch Module, Nx100G uplinks with integrated DWDM transport can now be delivered with the TA5000.



ADTRAN said this ability to scale to 100G means that any of the nearly 60,000 TA5000s deployed can quickly and cost-effectively scale simultaneous multi-gigabit business, residential and backhaul services.



Totah Communications is leveraging the new 100G capability as part of its transport network to aggregate traffic from several TA5000 chassis already deployed in its access network. This 100G transport network is required to support the ever-increasing broadband demands and bandwidth-intensive applications such as 4K video streaming, gaming and cloud-based services. Totah’s network spans rural communities in Oklahoma and Kansas, and it believes that having the 100G transport network will play a key role in improving customers’ broadband experience.



In addition, ADTRAN is now providing up to 560 Gbps uplink capacity and 1.2Tbps of switching capacity as part of the TA5000 platform. It provides the scaled network capacity required by mass deployment of multi-gigabit services over 10G PON and is the ideal addition to ADTRAN's broad 10G existing portfolio. The SM200 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) support together with the TA5000 Optical Network Edge capabilities provides flexibility for network transport, and network deployment options from both Central Office (CO) and Remote Terminal (RT) locations.

ADTRAN says Combo PON can simplify the upgrade path to XGS-PON. Operators can seamlessly support the installed base of GPON subscribers while blanketing the entire FTTH network with the higher speed and capacity of XGS-PON. The TA5000 8-port Combo PON OLT Access Module with integrated coexistence functionality supports the delivery of GPON, XGS-PON and Combo PON from a common OLT port.The new company also notes that Combo PON makes the TA5000 becomes the highest density 10G PON solution in the U.S. market.The TA5000 supports greater than 60,000 FTTH subscribers within a single standard central office rack, while only utilizing 64 home “splits” per passive optical network (PON).“Service providers all over the world need to cost-effectively deploy high-capacity, scalable full-fiber networks supporting consumer cloud, remote worker, IoT and enterprise applications,” said Javier Lopez, ADTRAN’s Director of Product Management for Broadband Access. “We understand that both established and emerging service providers are making network decisions with decade-long implications. We believe we are adding new capabilities, like Combo PON and 100G interfaces, at the right time to help operators achieve their future network goals.”