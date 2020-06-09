A10 Networks teams with Dell Technologies OEM

A10 Networks is working with Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions on solutions that combine A10’s hybrid-cloud-ready software with purpose-built Dell Technologies hardware for encrypted application delivery, advanced load balancing, and SSL visibility.



The new A10 Thunder ADC, designed on Dell EMC PowerEdge R640XL and R740XL servers, as well as Dell EMC Virtual Edge Platform 4600, is a single-service platform that enables:​





Application availability to maintain uptime for web applications and data center and cloud infrastructure​

Application acceleration to deliver a better user experience, maintain SLAs and optimize server utilization ​

Application security to enhance the existing security infrastructure and protect against the latest threats, while providing SSL/TLS offload for encrypted server traffic

Improves operational agility and flexibility by running multiple independent instances on a single optimized and accelerated hardware platform. Each can run a different version and can be restarted separately

Delivers Thunder ADC instances, providing increased uptime, faster user experience and attack prevention for highly available, accelerated and secure applications

Integrates Thunder SSLi instances, providing security devices with decrypted SSL/TLS traffic visibility to stop data leaks and end-user attacks, for a foundation for Zero-Trust.​ A10 URL filtering and threat intelligence options can be added for enhanced user security