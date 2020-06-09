A10 Networks teams with Dell Technologies OEM

A10 Networks is working with Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions on solutions that combine A10’s hybrid-cloud-ready software with purpose-built Dell Technologies hardware for encrypted application delivery, advanced load balancing, and SSL visibility.
The new A10 Thunder ADC, designed on Dell EMC PowerEdge R640XL and R740XL servers, as well as Dell EMC Virtual Edge Platform 4600, is a single-service platform that enables:
- Application availability to maintain uptime for web applications and data center and cloud infrastructure
- Application acceleration to deliver a better user experience, maintain SLAs and optimize server utilization
- Application security to enhance the existing security infrastructure and protect against the latest threats, while providing SSL/TLS offload for encrypted server traffic
The A10 Thunder MVP, designed on Dell EMC PowerEdge R640XL and R740XL servers, enables multiple services, including Thunder ADC and Thunder SSL Insight (SSLi). The Thunder MVP:
- Improves operational agility and flexibility by running multiple independent instances on a single optimized and accelerated hardware platform. Each can run a different version and can be restarted separately
- Delivers Thunder ADC instances, providing increased uptime, faster user experience and attack prevention for highly available, accelerated and secure applications
- Integrates Thunder SSLi instances, providing security devices with decrypted SSL/TLS traffic visibility to stop data leaks and end-user attacks, for a foundation for Zero-Trust. A10 URL filtering and threat intelligence options can be added for enhanced user security
All the solutions can be augmented by the A10 Harmony Controller to ease SecOps and DevOps deployments, simplify application lifecycle management, integrate into CI/CD workflows and enable fast troubleshooting with advanced drill-down analytics and central management, providing IT operations a consistent on-premises and multi-cloud operational experience.
“As a leader in the enterprise market, it was a natural decision for A10 to work with Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions to bring our application delivery and security solutions to our customers. Our turnkey solutions will help customers tackle the current and emerging business challenges of providing secure and available applications and ensuring networks are protected against attacks in this multi-cloud world,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, president and CEO of A10 Networks.