ZTE demos 5G Stand Alone in Belarus

ZTE demonstrated a 5G SA (Stand Alone) network in test mode in Belarus in partnership with A1, a Belarusian telecommunications operator. The test network operates in the 3.5 GHz spectrum.



A1 has also completed Belarus’s first call in a new standard format, by virtue of VoNR (Voice over New Radio) technology for 5G packet voice transmission.



The 5G SA network, under the 3.5 GHz spectrum bandwidth, features a great support of a variety of applications, such as Gigabit without Fiber Connectivity, Cloud XR, ultra-HD live broadcast, automatic driving and remote surgery.



“The path of A1 to the deployment of fifth-generation communications began in 2016 with the launch of the world's first fully virtual mobile core network together with ZTE,” said Christian LaquĆ©, A1 Deputy General Director for Technical Issues. “Then, we were the first in Belarus to implement such innovative solutions as NB-IoT, eSIM, VoLTE, VoWiFi, thereby laying a solid foundation for the future development of 5G.”



“We are pleased that A1, one of our long-term partners, has become the first operator in Belarus to launch 5G SA network. 5G Stand-alone architecture allows improving network bandwidth while adapting to various innovative services,” said Wei Wei, General Manager of ZTE LLC (Belarus). “Moreover, ZTE and A1 will soon launch a joint 5G laboratory in the industrial park Great Stone, where we plan to test network equipment and applications for vertical industries.”