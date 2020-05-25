ZTE demos 5G Stand Alone in Belarus

ZTE demonstrated a 5G SA (Stand Alone) network in test mode in Belarus in partnership with A1, a Belarusian telecommunications operator. The test network operates in the 3.5 GHz spectrum.



A1 has also completed Belarus’s first call in a new standard format, by virtue of VoNR (Voice over New Radio) technology for 5G packet voice transmission.



The 5G SA network, under the 3.5 GHz spectrum bandwidth, features a great support of a variety of applications, such as Gigabit without Fiber Connectivity, Cloud XR, ultra-HD live broadcast, automatic driving and remote surgery.



“The path of A1 to the deployment of fifth-generation communications began in 2016 with the launch of the world's first fully virtual mobile core network together with ZTE,” said Christian Laqué, A1 Deputy General Director for Technical Issues. “Then, we were the first in Belarus to implement such innovative solutions as NB-IoT, eSIM, VoLTE, VoWiFi, thereby laying a solid foundation for the future development of 5G.”



“We are pleased that A1, one of our long-term partners, has become the first operator in Belarus to launch 5G SA network. 5G Stand-alone architecture allows improving network bandwidth while adapting to various innovative services,” said Wei Wei, General Manager of ZTE LLC (Belarus). “Moreover, ZTE and A1 will soon launch a joint 5G laboratory in the industrial park Great Stone, where we plan to test network equipment and applications for vertical industries.”