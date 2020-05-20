ZTE and China Unicom signed a strategic cooperation agreement on 6G. This will include joint research on potential 6G key technologies such as three dimensional connectivity, Terahertz communication, and integrated communication and sensing.
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
ZTE and China Unicom sign 6G research pact
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 6G, China, China Unicom, ZTE
