Zayo to supply diverse wavelength network to pharmaceutical company

Zayo has been selected to provide a diverse wavelength solution to a leading, global pharmaceutical company.



The diverse wavelength solution will provide core network infrastructure and upgraded capacity to support the company’s data analytics, research collaboration and product innovation. Zayo will also provide IP transit and zColo data center space.



Zayo said the deal underscores how the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector are driving a growing need for high performance infrastructure. Research and collaboration, analytics and predictive modeling and clinical trials are generating large volumes of data. In areas like genomics, the acquisition, analysis and storage of massive data sets require solutions with unprecedented capacity. In today’s COVID-19 environment, intra- and inter-company R&D is becoming even more collaborative to advance expedited development of treatments and vaccines.



“Our pharmaceutical customers are re-architecting their networks so they can fully leverage big data, shorten drug development timelines and improve patient outcomes,” said Derek Gillespie, chief revenue officer at Zayo. “Our extensive network provides the foundation for the capacity and performance improvements they need.”