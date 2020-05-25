Zayo gains UK government procurement status

Zayo has been placed on two of the UK Government’s key procurement mechanisms for the provision of fiber connectivity.



Zayo said these placements enable it to provide design, installation, testing and fiber installation for organisations across the UK public sector.



Derek Gillespie, Zayo’s global chief revenue officer, said, “I’m delighted that Zayo has been named as an approved supplier for the UK public sector. We have extensive experience in providing fiber connectivity to government and education across the United States, and we look forward to putting this expertise to work for more of the UK’s Public Sector.”