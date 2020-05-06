Whitepaper: 7 Principles of AT&T’s Network Transformation

AT&T published a nine-page whitepaper outlining seven tenets of its network transformation.



In a blog post, Scott Mair, President, AT&T Technology & Operations, says the company's network carried an average of 335 petabytes of data per day during Q4 2019. This jumped 20% because of the COVID-19 response. AT&T is on track to hit is its 75% SDN and automation goal this year, to deliver nationwide 5G this summer, and to expand its 400G deployment.



The whitepaper discusses the following “7 Principles of AT&T’s Network Transformation”:





Network growth necessitates economies of scale that can only be achieved from interoperability and open disaggregation White Box hardware/software disaggregation using open dNOS, such as AT&T’s Vyatta NOS, is proliferating from the network edge to the core Network edge densification is critical for low latency, near-real time connections, highspeed requirements for 5G and low latency enterprise applications AT&T’s Mobility Core and IP Communication Core are pivoting to be cloud native ONAP and AT&T’s ECOMP SDN platform are evolving for diverse NFV instantiation orchestration models - APIs not GUIs Cloud-Based Data Warehouse, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and policy-driven SDN-control are a powerful combination AT&T network security paradigm is rapidly changing from the customer premise, to the network edge, and at its core

The full whitepaper is here: