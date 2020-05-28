VMware sales rise 12% YoY as subscription and SaaS revenue grows

VMware reported quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, an increase of 12% from the first quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net income for the first quarter was $386 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $380 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $640 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, up 21% per diluted share compared to $535 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.





The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.23 billion, an increase of 17% from the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the first quarter was $572 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year.

VMware launched VMware Tanzu, a portfolio of products and services that enable enterprises to deliver better software faster.

VMware acquired Octarine, which will bring intrinsic security to containerized applications running in Kubernetes and build security capabilities into the fabric of the existing IT and DevOps ecosystems.

VMware made major updates to its core portfolio across VMware Cloud Foundation, the largest evolution of vSphere in a decade, NSX-T, vSAN and vRealize Operations Cloud, continuing to bring innovation to its leading infrastructure stack that powers on-premises environments and public clouds across the world.

VMware introduced new security offerings, including new VMware Advanced Security for Cloud Foundation, which will enable customers to replace legacy security solutions and deliver unified protection across private and public clouds.

Deutsche Telekom and VMware announced that they are collaborating on an open and intelligent virtual RAN platform, based on O-RAN standards, to bring agility to radio access networks (RANs) for both existing LTE and future 5G networks.

VMware launched VMware Partner Connect, the new, simplified and flexible program that empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers’ needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible.

Highlights:“In these unprecedented times, we delivered solid performance and strong execution in Q1 FY21,” said Pat Gelsinger, VMware CEO.