U.S. issues final 90-day extension of license authorizations for Huawei

The U.S. Department of Commerce extended the terms of the existing Temporary General License (TGL) authorizations for Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and its non-U.S. affiliates (Huawei) on the Entity List for 90 days.







The Department said its 90-day extension provides an opportunity for users of Huawei devices and telecommunication providers—particularly those in rural U.S. communities—to continue to temporarily operate such devices and existing networks while hastening the transition to alternative suppliers.The Department is also notifying the public that activities authorized in the TGL may be revised and possibly eliminated after August 13, 2020.