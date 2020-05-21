U.S. Department of State to require 5G Clean Path

The U.S. Department of State will begin requiring a “clean path” for all 5G network traffic between U.S. diplomatic facilities and the United States. U.S. military facilities are also expected to participate in the 5G Clean Path initiative.



The goal is to ensure that all 5G data transiting U.S. diplomatic facilities only cross trusted network equipment.



Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said the law must prevent Huawei and ZTE from having any equipment in the path of traffic along the 5G clean path.



https://www.state.gov/the-united-states-protects-national-security-and-the-integrity-of-5g-networks/



