Trump extends export restrictions on Huawei

President Trump extended for 1 year the national emergency declared in May 2019 (Executive Order 13873) with respect to securing the information and communications technology and services supply chain.



The order pertains to the export of U.S. technology to Huawei.



The U.S. Department of Commerce has extended export licenses to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and its non-United States affiliates (Huawei) for U.S. suppliers through May 15, 2020.At the same time, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced it is seeking public comments on the continuing need for, and scope of, possible future extensions of the Temporary General License (TGL) for Huawei. The Department notes that its initial TGL from May 2019 and the three extensions that followed were intended to allow time for companies and persons to shift to alternative sources of equipment, software, and technology (e.g. those not produced by Huawei or one of its listed affiliates).