MIPI RFFE v3.0 offers tighter timing precision for 5G

The MIPI Alliance released an updated version of its standard interface for control of radio frequency (RF) front-end (FE) subsystems.



MIPI RFFE v3.0 is designed to deliver tighter timing precision and reduced latencies need for 5G.



The MIPI Alliance said that since its initial release a decade ago, RFFE has been deployed in billions of devices—in virtually every device with cellular connectivity—including handsets, smartwatches and automobiles, to name a few.





—Allows for tighter, synchronized timing control of multiple carrier aggregation configurations Mappable triggers —Enables groups of control functions to be remapped to other triggers quickly and easily

—Boosts the number of unique triggers available in the RF control system and accommodates increasingly complex radio architectures With the enhanced triggering functions, MIPI RFFE v3.0 improves throughput efficiencies and reduces packet latency, while also improving the precision in trigger placement. For back-to-back triggering operations, for example, the specification delivers a 20x improvement in timing precision.

MIPI RFFE simplifies the design, configuration and integration of the increasingly complex RF front end—which encompasses the power amplifiers, antenna tuners, filters, low-noise amplifiers (LNAs) and switches—connecting with the modem baseband and/or RF integrated circuit (RFIC) transceiver. As the number of RF bands involved in both uplink and downlink communications has exploded in the rollout of 5G, the subcarrier spacing (SCS) windows among RF packets have narrowed. MIPI RFFE v3.0 addresses the decreased reconfiguration windows and lower-latency switching among various bands and band combinations demanded in the 3GPP 5G standard by delivering enhanced triggering features and functionality, which results in fast, agile, semi-automated and comprehensive control of individual RFFE subsystems.MIPI RFFE v3.0 utilizes multiple, complementary triggers to synchronize and schedule changes in register settings, either within a slave device or across multiple devices:“The new version of the specification expands its applicability to 5G use cases beyond mobile, such as for automotive, industrial and the Internet of Things (IoT),” said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. “Development of MIPI RFFE v3.0 was laser focused on satisfying the unprecedented requirements for tight timing precision and low latency in the 3GPP 5G standard today. In this way, the specification helps ensure that manufacturers’ 5G devices deliver the high-performance RF capabilities necessary to enable critical consumer and business features in emerging 5G application spaces.”“With MIPI RFFE v3.0, the specification has been streamlined and optimized to deliver the specific capabilities required to thrive in today’s 5G rollout across the Frequency Range 1 (FR1) of traditional sub-6 GHz cellular bands,” said Jim Ross, MIPI RF Front End Control Working Group Chair. “The working group is always looking to refine the specification to continue differentiating and benefitting our user community, and we welcome engagement in requirements gathering for Frequency Range 2 (FR2) and the ongoing evolution of the next-generation MIPI RFFE for the subsequent stages of 5G deployment.”