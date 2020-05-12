Telia Norway launches commercial 5G with Ericsson

Telia activated its 5G commercial network in Norway.



The 5G network is initially available in Lillestrøm and parts of Groruddalen in the greater Oslo region. During the course of 2020 the 5G coverage will be expanded in Oslo, while the 5G network will also extended to Trodheim and Bergen.



Ericsson is the sole radio access network (RAN) supplier to Telia in Norway. Telia Norway aims to cover half of the Norwegian population with 5G within 2021, and nationwide 5G coverage in 2023.



Stein-Erik Vellan, CEO, Telia Norway, says: “This is an important day in Telia's and our customers' history. In a time when we really see the importance of our digital infrastructure for keeping the wheels spinning, we are incredibly proud to be able to open our 5G network to customers with Lillestrøm as the first place out. Through the partnership with Ericsson we will enable new opportunities and we hope the Norwegian people will enjoy the new and pioneering mobile technology.”





