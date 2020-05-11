Telia Carrier deploys Ciena’s 6500 for C&L-band expansion

Telia Carrier is deploying Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) – which integrates both C&L-Band functions in a compact footprint and delivers more bandwidth to enable seamless on-demand growth for Telia Carrier customers.



Ciena said this network upgrade will double the usable signal spectrum to support increasing end-user demands and deliver reliable connectivity to U.S. web-scale and enterprise customers. The RLS platform's open software architecture will address Telia Carrier’s need for automation and programmability. Telia Carrier will also leverage Ciena’s Waveserver transponders, powered by WaveLogic Ai and WaveLogic 5 Extreme as well as Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller.



“Everything starts and ends with our customers, who need to be connected to everything, everywhere, without interruption. This new expansion of our network is a demonstration of our commitment to delivering exceptional network infrastructure and services, while creating a connectivity experience for our customers that is so seamless that they don’t even know we’re here,” states Andy Haynes, Chief Operating Officer at Telia Carrier.



“The digital economy continues to achieve incredible growth as the reliance on connectivity in our personal and professional lives reaches unprecedented levels. As Telia Carrier expands its’ geographical footprint and service offerings, our highly scalable and transformative network technologies will strengthen their competitive advantage and help them to stay ahead of the curve,” said Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager of EMEA at Ciena.