Telefónica UK migrates TDM infrastructure to Ciena 6500 Packet Transport

Telefónica UK will migrate its legacy Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) infrastructure to a next-generation Adaptive IP network powered by Ciena's 6500 Packet Transport System (PTS).



Ciena said its 6500 PTS will allow Telefónica UK to continue supporting remaining TDM customers while also addressing new, high-growth applications across a single, converged packet-based transport network.

In addition, Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller will give Telefónica UK real-time visibility into its network to proactively identify and prevent potential issues.



“Providing reliable and seemingly endless bandwidth should not be hindered by the cost and complexity of managing legacy TDM networks. Our solution streamlines the migration process and also homogenizes Telefónica UK’s legacy services and its network approach to deliver 5G and IoT services,” states Rodolfo Vigliano, Senior Managing Director of Sales, Ciena.