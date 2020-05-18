Taiwan Star Telecom picks Nokia for 5G

Taiwan Star Telecom (TST) has selected Nokia's end-to-end AirScale Radio Access network portfolio to launch 5G non-standalone (NSA) networks that will lay the foundations for 5G standalone (SA) in the future. Nokia is the only supplier in this deal.



Nokia previously installed TST’s LTE network, which will now be migrated to 5G services utilizing Nokia’s AirScale BTS and AirScale Radio Access solutions. Nokia said it will also supply its AirScale massive MIMO solution. Nokia Global Services will execute rollouts, network design and optimization along with technical software and hardware support using digital and automated services delivery. Nokia’s end-to-end 5G solution ensures a simple migration path and a fast deployment for TST to support its requirements. The deal also includes multiple Nokia Software products, including the NetAct mobile network management system, Smart Plan Suite (a cloud-native solution for the needs of 5G and IoT), and the Nokia Subscriber Data Management (SDM).



TST recently secured 40 MHz of bandwidth and is already underway with the initial phase of network deployment. Early deployment will see 126 commercial districts and retail zones covered which is expected to be completed by Q320 with 80 percent of metropolitan areas covered by 2023.