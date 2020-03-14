T-Mobile extended agreements with multiple spectrum holders to continue using their 600MHz spectrum during the COVID-19 pandemic through at least June 30.
T-Mobile extended its thanks to the FCC, ATN International, Bluewater, Carolina West Wireless, Channel 51, Comcast, DISH, Grain Management affiliate NewLevel LLC, LB Holdings, Omega Wireless LLC, Viaero Wireless and others.
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
T-Mobile extends 600 MHz loans
