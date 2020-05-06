Sparkle activates PoP in Salvador, Brazil

Sparkle activated a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Salvador, Brazil. This adds to the ten existing points of presence in the country – in Sao Paulo, Rio De Janeiro and Fortaleza – strengthening the performance of Sparkle’s global IP Transit service Seabone by lowering latency and improving traffic routing capabilities within Brazil and across the Americas.



The PoP in Salvador is fully integrated with Sparkle’s global Tier-1 IP transit backbone Seabone boasting extensive coverage in Central and South America with points of presence in nine countries: Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. In addition, thanks to its terrestrial and submarine networks, that include the new generation Seabras-1 cable in the Atlantic and Curie in the Pacific, Sparkle offers four diversified routes for connectivity from South to North America ensuring complete redundancy and a top quality data experience.



In the next few months Sparkle will open a PoP also in Porto Alegre, country’s South-East region, to further expand its network capillarity in Brazil and consolidate its positioning as one of the main providers in the Americas and as first Tier-1 backbone in Latam.









The new fiber pair on Curie will be fully integrated with Sparkle’s global backbone, increasing redundancy and offering a fourth diversified route to directly connect South and North America, complementing its 2017 addition of the Seabras-1 cable in the Atlantic.



Sparkle said its newest highways, Curie in the Pacific and Seabras-1 in the Atlantic, position it as the best-in-class choice for OTTs, ISPs, enterprises, Content/Application Providers and Asian players looking for global connectivity through its City2City transport service and its global Tier-1, Seabone IP transit service.



https://www.tisparkle.com/GoogleCurie TI Sparkle will gain access to a fiber pair on Google's new Curie submarine cable system connecting Los Angeles to Valparaiso, Chile.The new fiber pair on Curie will be fully integrated with Sparkle’s global backbone, increasing redundancy and offering a fourth diversified route to directly connect South and North America, complementing its 2017 addition of the Seabras-1 cable in the Atlantic.Sparkle said its newest highways, Curie in the Pacific and Seabras-1 in the Atlantic, position it as the best-in-class choice for OTTs, ISPs, enterprises, Content/Application Providers and Asian players looking for global connectivity through its City2City transport service and its global Tier-1, Seabone IP transit service.