SK Telecom shows 5G phone with quantum random number generator

SK Telecom, together with Samsung Electronics and ID Quantique, demonstrated the first 5G smartphone equipped with a quantum random number generator chipset.



The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum with integrated quantum-enhanced cryptography will allow customers to experience advanced security through two-factor authentication for T-ID, biometric authentication-based payment for SK Pay and mobile e-certification service.



“Securing mobiles phones has become a top priority for mobile operators, who are also looking to generate new revenues,” Says Grégoire Ribordy, co-founder and CEO of ID Quantique. “With its compact size and low power consumption, our latest Quantis QRNG chip can be embedded in any smartphone, to ensure trusted authentication and encryption of sensitive information. It will bring a new level of security to the mobile phone industry.”





Last year, SK Telecom and ID Quantique were awarded quantum communication network-building projects in the U.S. and Europe (EU), and applied QRNG to SK Telecom’s 5G authentication center (AuC) for the first time in the world. Going forward, SK Telecom will expand its footprint in the quantum security business by integrating QRNGs to more devices and networks.