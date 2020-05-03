Singapore awards 5G licensese to Singtel and StarHub-M1 JV

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) selected Singtel Mobile Singapore Pte Ltd (Singtel) and the Joint-Venture Consortium (JVCo1) formed by StarHub Mobile Pte Ltd (StarHub) and M1 Limited (M1) as the winners of its 5G Call for Proposal (CFP).



Singtel and JVCo will be allocated radio frequency spectrum to deploy nationwide 5G networks. Specifically, SingTel and JVCo will be assigned 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum each. SingTel, StarHub and M1 will also be assigned 800MHz of mmWave spectrum each.



The winners will roll out 5G Standalone (SA) networks from January 2021, keeping pace with first-mover cities in other countries. The winners will be required to provide coverage for at least half of Singapore by end-2022, scaling up to nationwide coverage by end 2025. IMDA will issue 5G licences to the respective winners once they have completed these processes. Winners can start their 5G network deployments thereafter.



Singapore is requiring that these 5G operators provide wholesale access to other mobile operators. Additional mmWave spectrum will be allocated to mobile network operators to deploy localised high-capacity 5G hotspots. With this, M1, StarHub, Singtel, TPG Telecom and mobile virtual network operators would be able to offer retail 5G services to end users.



Mr S Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information, said: “Singapore is forging ahead with our vision to have a world-class, secure and resilient 5G infrastructure that will be the backbone of our digital economy. By 2025, Singapore will have two nationwide networks with full-fledged 5G capabilities that will spur innovation and create exciting opportunities. Amid today’s COVID-19 challenges, the investments in Singapore’s 5G infrastructure underscore long-term business confidence in our economy, and will ready us for the eventual recovery to build a thriving digital future for our people, businesses and industries.”



Mr Tan Kiat How, Chief Executive, IMDA, said, “The on-going COVID-19 situation underscores the criticality of a robust digital infrastructure and the importance of timely investments to meet our national connectivity needs. The 5G award is a major milestone. We received three compelling proposals that met and in some cases, exceeded our requirements. The winners were selected based on a comprehensive assessment of how their proposals would deliver the best outcomes for businesses and consumers in Singapore. Beyond a connectivity infrastructure, we believe that 5G networks will spur innovation, create exciting business and job opportunities, and position Singapore as a leading digital economy.”



https://www.imda.gov.sg/news-and-events/Media-Room/Media-Releases/2020/Singapore-Forges-Ahead-with-Nationwide-5G-Rollout